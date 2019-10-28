Non-stop rain leaves localized flooding in Kingston

Heavy rain overnight left the City of Kingston with early morning localized flooding.
There were reports of streets like King Street, at Kingston General Hospital, experienced flooding.
Portsmouth Avenue at Elm Street also saw the roadway spill over with undrained rainwater.
A picture was posted to Twitter of a flooded intersection at Milford Drive and Pembridge Crescent in Kingston’s west end.
According to Environment Canada, over 40 millimetres of rain has fallen since midnight.
The city is also cautioning about high winds near the lake.
Officials are recommending residents secure loose objects and adjust their driving speed accordingly.
