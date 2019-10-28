Menu

Canada

Non-stop rain leaves localized flooding in Kingston

By Jonna Semple Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 7:40 am
Intense rain leaves city with localized flooding
Environment Canada says that more than 40mm of rain has fallen since Midnight Sunday.

Heavy rain overnight left the City of Kingston with early morning localized flooding.

There were reports of streets like King Street, at Kingston General Hospital, experienced flooding.

READ MORE: 3 rescued from flooded vehicles in Mississauga

Portsmouth Avenue at Elm Street also saw the roadway spill over with undrained rainwater.

A picture was posted to Twitter of a flooded intersection at Milford Drive and Pembridge Crescent in Kingston’s west end.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Environment Canada, over 40 millimetres of rain has fallen since midnight.

The city is also cautioning about high winds near the lake.

Officials are recommending residents secure loose objects and adjust their driving speed accordingly.

 

 

