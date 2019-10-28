Non-stop rain leaves localized flooding in Kingston

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy rain overnight left the City of Kingston with early morning localized flooding.

There were reports of streets like King Street, at Kingston General Hospital, experienced flooding.

Portsmouth Avenue at Elm Street also saw the roadway spill over with undrained rainwater.

A picture was posted to Twitter of a flooded intersection at Milford Drive and Pembridge Crescent in Kingston’s west end.

@MIHomeYGK @cityofkingston So, there might be a drainage problem at Milford and Pembridge. I'm not sure how deep it is, but it looked deep enough that I turned around and took the long way home. pic.twitter.com/4TAXPNyZ1U — Yukon Jones (@jasonjonz) October 27, 2019

According to Environment Canada, over 40 millimetres of rain has fallen since midnight.

The city is also cautioning about high winds near the lake.

Officials are recommending residents secure loose objects and adjust their driving speed accordingly.

EnviroCanada says southwesterly wind gusts up to 80 km/h are possible near Lake Ont. this afternoon. Residents are advised to secure or bring in loose objects that may be tossed by the wind. Motorists are also encouraged to adjust the driving, accordingly. #ygk — City of Kingston (@cityofkingston) October 27, 2019