2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 Surrey killing

Homicide investigators say two men have been charged in the death of a man outside a Surrey McDonald’s in August 2018.

Lakhwinder Singh Bal, 48, died on Aug. 19 of last year following an altercation in an alley parallel to the restaurant at Prince Charles Boulevard and 96 Avenue.

Responding emergency crews found him unconscious, and he died in hospital.

The integrated homicide investigation team says Daljeet Biring and Gurmail Biring were arrested for the killing on Oct. 25, 2019, and have both been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators do not believe the killing was random or gang-related.

