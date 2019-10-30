Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in 2018 Surrey killing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 10:44 am
Police on the scene of Lakhwinder Singh Bal's murder in 2018. .
Police on the scene of Lakhwinder Singh Bal's murder in 2018. . Shane MacKichan

Homicide investigators say two men have been charged in the death of a man outside a Surrey McDonald’s in August 2018.

Lakhwinder Singh Bal, 48, died on Aug. 19 of last year following an altercation in an alley parallel to the restaurant at Prince Charles Boulevard and 96 Avenue.

IHIT seek public’s assistance in Surrey homicide outside McDonald’s
IHIT seek public’s assistance in Surrey homicide outside McDonald’s

Responding emergency crews found him unconscious, and he died in hospital.

READ MORE: Police appeal for dashcam video in homicide outside Surrey McDonald’s

The integrated homicide investigation team says Daljeet Biring and Gurmail Biring were arrested for the killing on Oct. 25, 2019, and have both been charged with second-degree murder.

Investigators do not believe the killing was random or gang-related.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MurderSecond Degree MurderArrestMurder ChargesSurrey murderSurrey homicide2nd degree murderLakhwinder Singh Balmurder arrestsurrey kilingsurrey murder charges
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.