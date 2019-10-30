Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with Peterborough mischief investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 10:20 am
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man has been charged in connection with a mischief investigation that began on Oct. 6. Global News File

Police have charged a local man in connection with a mischief investigation that began earlier this month.

The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to reports of a broken window at a Milroy Drive residence in the early morning hours of Oct. 6.

READ MORE: Peteborough man charged after alleged theft of licence plates

Police say officers then launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday.

Michael Daly, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.

