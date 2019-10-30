Man charged in connection with Peterborough mischief investigation

Police have charged a local man in connection with a mischief investigation that began earlier this month.
The Peterborough Police Service says officers responded to reports of a broken window at a Milroy Drive residence in the early morning hours of Oct. 6.
Police say officers then launched an investigation, which led to the arrest of a suspect on Tuesday.
Michael Daly, 38, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 26.
