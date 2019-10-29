Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Pilot in Little Grand Rapids plane crash described as ‘very experienced’

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 10:17 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 10:49 pm
Jonathan Friesen. 39, was the pilot of the flight that crashed near Little Grand Rapids Saturday.
Jonathan Friesen. 39, was the pilot of the flight that crashed near Little Grand Rapids Saturday. Blue Water Aviation

The pilot involved in a plane crash near Little Grand Rapids, Man. has been identified.

Blue Water Aviation confirmed 39-year-old Jonathan Friesen was flying the private charter which crashed Saturday morning.

Friesen is described as a “very experienced” pilot, with more than 9,000 flight hours.

The single-engine de Havilland Otter float plane took off from Bissett, Man., at around 8 a.m. Saturday.

Friesen and two passengers were on board.  The RCMP recovered the body of one of the passengers, a 49-year-old man, on Sunday, but the search continues for the other two.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP divers find one body from plane crash

“When we received word of the incident, we dispatched a helicopter to aid the RCMP in the initial search and rescue, but unfortunately there were no survivors,” Blue Water Aviation owners Ed and Steve Gaffray said in a statement.

Friesen leaves behind a wife and two children.

Blue Water said it is at the end of their flying season and has no further flights scheduled in the fall.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate.

Multiple deaths reported in World War II-era plane crash in Connecticut
Multiple deaths reported in World War II-era plane crash in Connecticut
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaPlane CrashLittle Grand RapidsBissettFamily Lakeaviation incidentBlue Water Aviationde Havilland OtterLittle Grand Rapids Plane Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.