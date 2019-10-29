Menu

Politics

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe knows he has big shoes to fill as new Bloc Québécois MP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 2:56 pm
In 2006, former Bloc Québécois Leader Gilles Duceppe joins hands with his wife Yolande Brunelle at the end of his election speech. Duceppe's son Alexis and daughter Amelie stand behind. .
In 2006, former Bloc Québécois Leader Gilles Duceppe joins hands with his wife Yolande Brunelle at the end of his election speech. Duceppe's son Alexis and daughter Amelie stand behind. . Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe recognizes he’s got some big shoes to fill as a newly elected Bloc Québécois MP.

His win in the federal riding of Lac-Saint-Jean caught the attention of Quebecers when his father, longtime former Bloc leader Gilles Duceppe, congratulated him live on television on election night.

The elder Duceppe, serving as a pundit during the Radio-Canada broadcast, informed his son in an emotional moment since widely shared on social media that he would now be known as Alexis’ father.

Speaking to reporters during a break in an orientation session for new MPs in Ottawa, Brunelle-Duceppe says he feels proud and happy, but also “a lot of pressure.”

The younger Duceppe says people will come to realize he doesn’t have the same style as his father, noting that times have changed and so too has the way of doing politics.

That said, Brunelle-Duceppe will follow the advice of his father, who spent more than two decades in Parliament.

Federal Election 2019: Bloc Quebecois Leader celebrates strong showing
Federal Election 2019: Bloc Quebecois Leader celebrates strong showing
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Federal Electioncanada electionDecision CanadaHouse of CommonsBloc QuebecoisParliamentQuebec SovereigntyGilles DuceppeBlocBQAlexis Brunelle-Duceppe
