Crime

Ottawa police charge man, 53, with attempted sexual assault with a weapon

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 12:26 pm
An Ottawa police vehicle.
An Ottawa police vehicle. Beatrice Britneff / Global News File

Ottawa police say they’ve charged a 53-year-old man from the Ottawa-Gatineau area with multiple criminal offences, including attempted sexual assault with a weapon, after an individual reported “threatening and indecent phone calls” and criminal harassment to police.

In a news release on Tuesday, the Ottawa Police Service said a victim contacted the police force on Monday.

The man allegedly behind the phone calls was arrested and officers found weapons in his possession, police said. Sexual assault and child abuse investigators were involved in the probe, according to police.

Police said the man has been charged with attempted sexual assault with a weapon, uttering threats, criminal harassment and indecent communication, possession of a weapon dangerous to public safety and possession of a concealed weapon and breach of probation.

The man was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, according to police.

Investigators urge anyone with information about this case to contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through crimestoppers.ca

