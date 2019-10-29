Drone crashes on Quinte Detention Centre grounds in Napanee

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional officers in Napanee responded to a drone crash on the grounds of the Quinte Detention Centre on Saturday.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed the incident at the provincially run jail to Global News.

Ontario Provincial Police “provided additional perimeter security while staff responded to the incident, which was resolved,” ministry spokesperson Brent Ross said in an email. “The institution was partially locked down on Saturday as a result of this incident but has since returned to normal operations.”

Ross declined to answer questions about whether the drone was carrying contraband.

“It would be inappropriate to provide further details given the ongoing police and ministry investigations,” he said.

Lennox and Addington OPP Const. Steven Earle confirmed that the detachment’s crime unit is investigating the incident, but could not provide any updates on what, if anything, may have been on board the drone.

Within the first two weeks of October, the Correctional Service of Canada reported correctional officers had intercepted more than $250,000 worth of contraband dropped from drones into the prison yard or just outside its perimeter at Collins Bay Institution.