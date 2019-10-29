Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Drone crashes on Quinte Detention Centre grounds in Napanee

By Mark Ladan Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 5:32 pm
The institution went into partial lockdown on Saturday but has since resumed normal operations, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General.
The institution went into partial lockdown on Saturday but has since resumed normal operations, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General. Global News

Correctional officers in Napanee responded to a drone crash on the grounds of the Quinte Detention Centre on Saturday.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed the incident at the provincially run jail to Global News.

READ MORE: Collins Bay Institution staff intercept 3 suspected drone drops in October

Ontario Provincial Police “provided additional perimeter security while staff responded to the incident, which was resolved,” ministry spokesperson Brent Ross said in an email. “The institution was partially locked down on Saturday as a result of this incident but has since returned to normal operations.”

Ross declined to answer questions about whether the drone was carrying contraband.

“It would be inappropriate to provide further details given the ongoing police and ministry investigations,” he said.

Lennox and Addington OPP Const. Steven Earle confirmed that the detachment’s crime unit is investigating the incident, but could not provide any updates on what, if anything, may have been on board the drone.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Correctional officers intercept marijuana drone drop at Collins Bay

Within the first two weeks of October, the Correctional Service of Canada reported correctional officers had intercepted more than $250,000 worth of contraband dropped from drones into the prison yard or just outside its perimeter at Collins Bay Institution.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KingstonNapaneeCorrectional Service of CanadaCorrections CanadaContrabandKingston PrisonQuinte Detention Centredrone dropcontraband drone dropdrone drop Collins Bay Institutiondrone drop Kingston prisondrone drop Quinte Detention CentreNapanee prison
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.