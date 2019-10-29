Menu

Christie Brinkley’s ex, Peter Cook, 60, engaged to 21-year-old girlfriend

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 10:50 am
Alba Jancou and Peter Cook at the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix, on Sept. 1, 2019 in Bridgehampton, New York. .
Alba Jancou and Peter Cook at the Hampton Classic Horse Show Grand Prix, on Sept. 1, 2019 in Bridgehampton, New York. . Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Peter Cook, the ex-husband of Christie Brinkley, is engaged.

Cook, 60, asked Alba Jancou, 21, to marry him while in Santorini, Greece last month and she said yes.

Cook told People that they are “very happy.”

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj appears to have married boyfriend Kenneth Petty

“We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate,” the architect told Page Six. “We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!”

Cook, who shares his 24-year-old son Jack and 21-year-old daughter Sailor with Brinkley, has reportedly been in a relationship with Jancou for about a year.

Cook took to Instagram to celebrate National Daughters Day and posted a photo of Sailor from Dancing With The Stars.

Story continues below advertisement

“Happy belated national daughters day! I’m proud of the courage and skill my daughter has demonstrated on dancing with the stars! XOXO,” Cook wrote.

This will be Cook’s third marriage. He was married to model Brinkley, 65, from 1996 to 2008. Cook was then remarried to Suzanne Shaw, 38, and the pair split in 2014.

