Nicki Minaj appears to have married boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Minaj announced the news on Monday with a video on Instagram that showed matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written on them.

“Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19,” the Super Bass rapper captioned the video, referencing her new last name.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj apologizes for ‘abrupt and insensitive’ retirement tweet

In late June, Minaj took to her Queen Radio show on Beats 1 to confirm that she had gotten a marriage licence with Petty.

“We still had to pick it up and I was travelling. By the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she explained on her radio show. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

Minaj and Petty have been dating since 2018 and they made it Instagram official in December of that year after the rapper posted multiple videos and photos with him.

In March, the Megatron rapper called Petty her “husband” on Queen Radio.

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought and he massages my feet and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj cancels BET headline slot after network’s offensive Cardi B tweet

Minaj shocked her fans in September when she announced that she “decided to retire” in a tweet.

The 36-year-old rapper claimed that she was planning to retire because she wants to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now,” the Grammy-nominated artist wrote. “To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box – cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

@NickiMinaj / Twitter

Hours after the announcement, Minaj apologized to her fans for her “abrupt” and “insensitive” tweet.

“I’m still right here. Still madly in love with you guys & you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion & it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt & insensitive, I apologize babe,” the Anaconda rapper wrote in response to a fan who asked her to address the retirement comment.

Nicki Minaj / Twitter

Minaj told Entertainment Tonight last Tuesday that she was working with Adele on a song.

“Adele made me swear to secrecy that I’m not allowed to tell anyone that I’m working with her,” Minaj said. “And that we already shot a video. And it’s an epic song! Ahh!”

The next day Minaj took to Twitter to tell her fans she was “being sarcastic.”

“Omg guys,” Minaj tweeted last Wednesday, “I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. Sh–! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you.”

Omg guys. 😅🤣 I thought everyone could clearly see I was being sarcastic. Shit! Now I have to go to Adele’s studio & steal some files. Who’s in the UK? I got a job for you 🥴 https://t.co/oyh4hECNCC — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) October 16, 2019