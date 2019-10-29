Menu

Canada

Father, stepmother of slain Granby girl back in court Dec. 12

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2019 8:58 am
Updated October 29, 2019 8:59 am
The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que.
The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried from the church after funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que. Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press

The father and stepmother of a slain seven-year-old Quebec girl will be back in court Dec. 12 in what’s likely to be a long and winding legal saga.

The pair, dressed all in black, returned to a courtroom yesterday in a case began April 29 when the girl was found in critical condition in her family home in Granby, east of Montreal.

She died a day later in hospital.

The young girl’s father faces four charges involving child abuse.

The victim’s stepmother faces one count each of second-degree murder, unlawful confinement and aggravated assault.

While the two will be tried separately, they will have a joint preliminary inquiry that’s tentatively planned for mid-February.

However, the court heard that an important witness may not be available, which could lengthen the process.

Crown prosecutor Laurence Bélanger said the trial itself is likely to be a complex one that could take weeks.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
