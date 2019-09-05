Father of slain Granby girl released on bail with several conditions

The father of the seven-year-old Granby girl who was found dead inside their family home was released Thursday, but will have to meet several conditions.

The man’s lawyer was in court to demand the release of his client and presented new evidence.

Quebec Superior Court Judge Gaétan Dumas agreed to release the accused, but ordered him to remain at a specific place, to abide by a curfew and to report to the police every week.

The accused is also prohibited from using alcohol or drugs and possessing firearms. He is also not allowed to communicate with anyone involved in the case.

Defence lawyer Martin Latour said he was “satisfied that the presumption of innocence prevailed” and that the rule that anyone presumed innocent “has the right to be free.”

Crown Attorney Claude Robitaille said he was “disappointed,” but he respects the judge’s decision.

A publication ban makes it impossible to reveal the reasons why the court overturned a decision of the Quebec court to grant the father his release.

The 30-year-old man — who is accused of criminal negligence causing death, kidnapping, child abandonment and failing to provide the necessities of life for the child — failed in a first attempt to obtain bail in a Quebec court last June.

