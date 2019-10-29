Menu

Crime

Police investigating after reports of gunshots overnight in Laval

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 7:35 am
Project Assault led to the arrest of 6 suspects in Saint-Eustache and Montreal
Laval police are investigating after reports of gunshots in the Pont-Viau area overnight Monday to Tuesday. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly heard in the Pont-Viau area of Laval overnight Monday to Tuesday.

Officers received reports of gunshots heard in a parking lot at Laurentides Boulevard and 19th Street around midnight.

When police arrived, officers say they found shell casings on the ground but no one at the scene.

Police say no one was injured, and officers have no suspects so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

