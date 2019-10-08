Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Olympic gold medallist Bruny Surin to run for city council seat in Laval

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2019 2:53 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 2:55 pm
Canadian athlete Bruny Surin poses for a photo at the McGill track and field open in Montreal, Saturday, Dec., 5, 2009. In a continuation of his glamorous career, Surin has decided to run for a city council seat in Laval.
Canadian athlete Bruny Surin poses for a photo at the McGill track and field open in Montreal, Saturday, Dec., 5, 2009. In a continuation of his glamorous career, Surin has decided to run for a city council seat in Laval. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Olympic gold-medal sprinter Bruny Surin is entering a different kind of race — this time, for a spot as a city councillor in Laval.

Surin has announced he’ll run in a Nov. 24 byelection in the city north of Montreal, under the banner of the Mouvement Lavallois party led by Laval’s current mayor.

Olympic medalist Bruny Surin on life as an athlete
Olympic medalist Bruny Surin on life as an athlete

In a video in which he appears alongside Mayor Marc Demers, Surin says his interest in promoting healthy lifestyles and his desire for community involvement led to his decision to enter politics.

He’ll run for a seat in the Marc-Aurèle-Fortin district, which was left vacant after the death of the previous councillor.

READ MORE: Olympic gold medalist Bruny Surin guest hosts Global News Morning in Montreal

Surin, 52, is a four-time Olympian and member of the Canadian team that won a gold medal in the 4×100 metre relay at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Story continues below advertisement

Since retiring from track and field in 2002, Surin has worked as a businessman, speaker and head of the Bruny Surin foundation, which promotes healthy living among youth.

Related News
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
OlympicsMontreal politicsLavalMarc DemersBruny SurinMarc-Aurèle-FortinLaval politicsBruny Surin politicsMouvement Lavallois
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.