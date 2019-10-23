Menu

Canada

Laval police seek potential victims of sexual assault in Chomedey area

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 23, 2019 9:11 am
Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss, 36, was arrested for sexual assault.
Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss, 36, was arrested for sexual assault. Laval police

Laval police are seeking potential victims after a man was charged with sexual assault.

Ami Joseph Matthew Reiss, 36, was arrested for a string of sexual assaults between 2017 and 2019.

Police say Reiss was a shareholder for several buildings in the Chomedey area. He was responsible for visits and repairs in tenants’ apartments.

Montreal police seek potential victims of sexual assault after modelling agency head arrested

During some of his visits, police allege he sexually assaulted tenants.

Investigators say they have reason to believe there may be other victims.

Reiss appeared at the Laval courthouse on charges of forcible confinement, harassment and sexual assault. He was released with conditions and will be back in court on Dec. 11.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 450-662-4636 or by calling 911 and mentioning the LVL file 190726 052.

TAGS
Sexual AssaultLaval policeSexual Touchingchomedeylaval crimeLaval police investigationAmi Joseph Matthew ReissLaval sexual assaultsLaval tenants
