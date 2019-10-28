Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Hamilton public school board votes to establish bullying review panel

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted October 28, 2019 11:10 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 11:21 pm
Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention
WATCH: Hamilton-Wentworth district school board votes for panel on bullying intervention

Hamilton public school board trustees have approved their first response to bullying and school violence since the stabbing death of a 14 year old student three weeks ago.

Trustees have voted to create a “Bullying Prevention and Intervention Review Panel,” which will consist of three local experts in equity, diversity and mental health.

READ MORE: Hamilton school board meeting to discuss anti-bullying strategy

The panel will provide recommendations by May 31, 2020 after listening to students, parents and the community about their experiences.

The issue has been front and centre in the community since Oct. 7, when 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey was stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

Investigators say he was stabbed in front of his mother and died in her arms. Two teenagers, an 18-year-old and 14-year-old, are charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 2 accused in stabbing death of Hamilton teen Devan Bracci-Selvey make court appearance

Shari-Ann Selvey, Devan’s mother, was visibly upset following the unanimous vote by trustees to create the review panel on Monday night.

Funeral held for teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school
Funeral held for teen fatally stabbed outside Hamilton high school

Keven Ellis, speaking on Shari’s behalf, says she thinks “nothing will happen” and the school board is “buying time,” hoping that by the end of May “most of us will have forgotten what happened here.”

READ MORE: Sea of purple honours Devan Selvey, Hamilton teen stabbed to death

Ellis also claims that despite talking about wanting to reach out and have a better understanding of what happened, not one representative from the school board “has picked up the phone and talked to that woman” in the three weeks since her son was killed.

Trustee Kathy Archer also voiced concerns with waiting until spring for recommendations, stressing that, right now, “we have students that are terrified to go to school.”

READ MORE: ‘Everyone failed my son’: Mother of slain Hamilton teen speaks out about bullying

Manny Figueredo, director of education for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, estimates the review will cost up to $150,000.

He says it will focus on four areas around bullying — prevention, intervention, reporting and responding.

Board Chair Alex Johnstone insists that the “safety and security of our students and staff are our utmost priority,” adding that some supports have already been put in place, including behaviour consultants and child support workers.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BullyingHamilton-Wentworth District School Boardsir winston churchill secondary schoolschool bullyingBullying PreventionShari-Ann SelveyDevan Bracci-SelveyHamilton Bullying
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.