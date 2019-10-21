2 accused in stabbing death of Hamilton teen Devan Bracci-Selvey make court appearance

Send this page to someone via email

The two teenagers accused in the fatal stabbing of 14-year-old Devan Bracci-Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School on Oct. 7 appeared in court on Monday.

The two males — a 14-year-old and an 18-year-old — made brief appearances at Hamilton’s John Sopinka Courthouse via video link from two different detention centres.

Toronto criminal defence lawyer Jordana Goldlist confirmed to Global News that she will be defending the older of the two accused, who is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 12.

Meanwhile, the younger of the accused is expected in court again on Wednesday. It’s unclear who will be defending him in a trial.

Neither of the accused can be named due to a publication ban with provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act that protect the 14-year-old boy’s identity.

Bracci-Selvey died on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 7 after he was stabbed behind Sir Winston Churchill Secondary.

Police say emergency crews were called to the Main Street East school just before 1:20 p.m., forcing nearby schools and a daycare centre into a brief hold-and-secure.

Bracci-Selvey, who had been injured in what police called a “serious assault,” was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital where he later died.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said in a news conference a day after the incident that he could not comment on the relationship between Bracci-Selvey and the accused, saying it was something they were still looking at.

“I can’t comment specifically on that, because I don’t want to perhaps give away any potential information that could lead to the identity of the accused,” Bereziuk said.

Detectives said they recovered a knife, which they believe to be the murder weapon, during a ground search outside the school.

When asked whether bullying may have been a factor in the crime, Bereziuk said he couldn’t comment.

He did confirm the younger of the two alleged assailants was the one who stabbed the victim.

