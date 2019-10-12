Menu

Canada

Family, friends of Hamilton teen fatally stabbed gather to mourn at funeral today

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2019 11:13 am
Visitations held for Hamilton teenager fatally stabbed outside of high school
WATCH: Family, friends and perfect strangers turned out to pay respects to Devan Selvey on Friday. As Seán O’Shea reports, the 14-year-old stabbing victim is being mourned as residents of Hamilton still can’t understand why he was killed.

HAMILTON – Family and friends will gather to mourn Devan Bracci-Selvey at the 14-year-old’s funeral in Hamilton today.

The teen was stabbed to death outside his school – and in front of his mother – on Monday afternoon.

An obituary for Devan describes him as having a passion for old cars and video games, and “a loving heart for animals.”

READ MORE: School board to review anti-bullying procedures after fatal stabbing of Hamilton teen

The family has asked those attending the funeral to wear pink to symbolize anti-bullying.

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey says her son was the target of bullying since the second day of the school year, when tormentors allegedly stole his bike.

Two teens have been charged with first-degree murder in her son’s death, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Devan Selvey’s life remembered with two visitations in Stoney Creek

Neither can be named due to a publication ban and provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Hamilton police have been relatively quiet on the circumstances surrounding Devan’s death, but Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk has said investigators believe the 14-year-old accused was the one wielding the knife.

Hundreds attend vigil for Hamilton teen
Hundreds attend vigil for Hamilton teen
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
OntarioHamiltonBullyingFuneralHamilton stabbingHamilton-Wentworth District School Boarddevan selveyHWDSBShari-Ann SelveyDevan Bracci-SelveyHamilton stabbing deathfuneral stoney creek
