Metro Vancouver bus, SeaBus drivers issue 72-hour strike notice

The union representing Metro Vancouver bus drivers along with SeaBus and maintenance workers has issued a 72-hour strike notice.

Unifor locals 111 and 2200 announced the move Monday, saying contract talks with Coast Mountain Bus Company had broken down.

Representatives of both sides had met for six days of bargaining this month.

“It has become clear that the company has not made sufficient effort to address the key membership concerns relating to contractual language including working conditions, wages, and benefits,” said the union in an update to members.

“The Joint Union Bargaining Committee has now issued 72 hour notice of strike action to the company and we have set a strike deadline for 12:01 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019.”

The union said it plans to continue negotiations for the rest of the week in a bid to avert a strike.

It was not immediately clear whether workers would begin with rotating or wildcat strike action or a complete walk-off the job, which would paralyze the transit system.

Global News has requested comment from TransLink and the Coast Mountain Bus Company.

Unifor 111 and 2200 have been without a contract since the end of March.

They are demanding improved wages, benefits and working conditions.

Working conditions appears to be the union’s key sticking point, with drivers complaining that increasing ridership is leaving them frequently behind schedule, with no time for lunch or bathroom breaks.

Earlier this month, members of the locals — which represent about 5,000 employees — voted 99 per cent in favour of giving union leaders a strike mandate.

If CMBC workers strike, it will be the first time workers walk off the job since a four-month transit strike in 2001.

