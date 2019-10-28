Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Preliminary hearing set for Sylvan Lake man accused of killing his father

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 7:26 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 7:29 pm
A file photo of a courtroom.
A file photo of a courtroom. Global News

A preliminary hearing has been set for a central Alberta man accused of killing his father.

Patrick William Freeman, who is 28 and from Sylvan Lake, is charged with first-degree murder in the death last June of 52-year-old Patrick Alexander Freeman.

RCMP officers who responded to a complaint in Lacombe County found the elder Freeman suffering from what they called significant injuries.

He was airlifted to a Calgary hospital but died.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing his father near Rimbey in Lacombe County

The younger Freeman is in custody at the Red Deer Remand Centre.

He is to face a preliminary hearing on May 28-29 in Rimbey provincial court.

Story continues below advertisement

Preliminary hearings are held to determine whether there is enough evidence for a case to proceed to trial.

–With files from RDNewsNow

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeHomicideCourtLawJusticeFirst Degree MurderLacombe CountyLacombe County homicidePatrick Alexander FreemanPatrick FreemanPatrick William Freeman
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.