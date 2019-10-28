Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Rotary Place cooling tower in Orillia resumes operation following closure

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 4:47 pm
Nine cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in Orillia, which the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it's investigating.
Nine cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in Orillia, which the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit said it's investigating. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Orillia’s Rotary Place cooling tower resumed full operation Monday following a closure that was in place for several days due to tests that indicated higher-than-normal Legionella bacteria at the site.

On Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tested the cooling tower again and advised that it can re-open.

READ MORE: Orillia cooling tower shut down amid Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

The City of Orillia says its staff worked to preserve the ice surface throughout the weekend and that programs at the site won’t be affected this week.

The Rotary Place cooling tower was shut down on Friday for cleaning and disinfecting after higher-than-normal levels of Legionella bacteria were found there on Thursday.

READ MORE: Simcoe Muskoka health unit urges districts remain together in public health entity restructuring

Nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in Orillia, which the local health unit said it’s investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

While there was a higher-than-average presence of Legionella bacteria at the Rotary Place cooling centre, officials said on Friday that they still haven’t discovered the source of the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

Legionnaires’ disease outbreak leads to Walmart closure
Legionnaires’ disease outbreak leads to Walmart closure
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitOrillia newsOrillia healthOrillia LegionellaOrillia Legionnaires' diseaseOrillia Rotary Place cooling towerOrillia Rotary Place cooling tower Legionella bacteria
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.