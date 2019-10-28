Rotary Place cooling tower in Orillia resumes operation following closure

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia’s Rotary Place cooling tower resumed full operation Monday following a closure that was in place for several days due to tests that indicated higher-than-normal Legionella bacteria at the site.

On Sunday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tested the cooling tower again and advised that it can re-open.

The City of Orillia says its staff worked to preserve the ice surface throughout the weekend and that programs at the site won’t be affected this week.

The Rotary Place cooling tower was shut down on Friday for cleaning and disinfecting after higher-than-normal levels of Legionella bacteria were found there on Thursday.

Nine cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in Orillia, which the local health unit said it’s investigating.

While there was a higher-than-average presence of Legionella bacteria at the Rotary Place cooling centre, officials said on Friday that they still haven’t discovered the source of the Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

