Orillia cooling tower shut down amid Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Orillia’s Rotary Place cooling tower has been closed as the local health unit investigates a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases.

There have been nine reported cases of the a type of pneumonia, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

“It is caught from the environment – it isn’t spread person to person,” Charles Gardner, the medical officer of health, said of the illness.

“By far the most common cause of outbreaks or clusters is from cooling towers of very large buildings that become contaminated and overgrown with the Legionella bacteria.”

The Rotary Place cooling tower in Orillia was shut down, as recommended by the health unit, after test results came back on Thursday that indicated there were higher than normal levels of Legionella bacteria at the site.

READ MORE: Simcoe Muskoka health unit urges districts remain together in public health entity restructuring

Story continues below advertisement

While there’s a higher than average presence of Legionella bacteria at the Rotary Place cooling centre, officials have still not discovered the source.

“It’s important to note that when we find Legionella in a system, that doesn’t necessarily mean that we’ve found the source,” Gardner said.

“In order to know that for sure, we have to do genetic typing of the Legionella growing in the tower to see if it matches with the genetic profile of Legionella found in the cases. We don’t have that yet.”

“The most common location that all of the cases have been to is the downtown core of the city.” Tweet This

“It’s important to know that Legionnaires’ disease can carry as much as three or more kilometres from the site, depending on wind direction,” Gardner said.

2:08 Moncton woman speaks about being placed in medically induced coma, following legionnaires outbreak Moncton woman speaks about being placed in medically induced coma, following legionnaires outbreak

Gardner said the onset of the last case was late September. The nine people infected, all over 50, have all been hospitalized — some of whom required intensive care.

“There have been no fatalities as [of] yet,” Gardner said.

“We don’t have advice for people at this time about changing their behaviour,” Gardner said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do advise that people seek medical attention if they develop worrisome symptoms.” Tweet This

Legionnaires’ disease presents with a cough and high fever, and develops into shortness of breath, change of consciousness level and confusion, he added. People can eventually develop renal failure, and it can progress to the point of requiring intensive care and ventilator support. In severe cases it can lead to death.

“It occurs far more commonly in older people, people above the age 50, people with pre-existing medical conditions and smokers,” Gardner said.

1:25 Legionnaires’ disease outbreak leads to Walmart closure Legionnaires’ disease outbreak leads to Walmart closure

Residents, however, are still able to use Rotary Place.

“At this time it is safe for people to attend events and programs at Rotary Place while the building’s water cooling system is being cleaned and disinfected,” Gardner said.

According to the city, all municipally-owned cooling towers were proactively disinfected as of Tuesday. Orillia also has a routine maintenance program for its cooling towers.

The health unit will conduct another test at the Rotary Place cooling tower on Sunday.

The health unit official said there hasn’t been a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the area in over a decade.

Story continues below advertisement