On the Radar: Our November entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in November.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)

Release date: Friday, Nov. 1

After tracking a suspicious shipment in the Venezuelan jungle, Jack Ryan heads to South America to investigate. As Jack threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the president of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home, leading Jack on a mission spanning the U.S., U.K., Russia and Venezuela to unravel the president’s plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Slice + hayu)

Premiere date: Sunday, Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice, Nov. 4 on hayu

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back for Season 12 with more fierce fun and drama. Cynthia Bailey continues building her entrepreneurial empire by opening Bailey Wine Cellar. Eva Marcille is expecting baby No. 3. Kandi Burruss expands her empire while also expanding her family with the help of a surrogate. Nene Leakes has reconnected with her husband, who is now cancer-free. Porsha Williams is over the moon about her new baby girl, but while dealing with rumours surrounding her fiancé’s infidelity, she realizes that her happily-ever-after may be on hold. Kenya Moore has finally gotten what she’s always wanted with her husband and baby Brooklyn, but a fairytale ending isn’t always what it seems.

Property Brothers: Buying and Selling (HGTV Canada)

Premiere date: Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

‘Property Brothers: Buying and Selling’ Season 6 premieres Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

In the first episode of Season 6, the Property Brothers meet Frank and Dianna, a couple who got into their million-dollar neighbourhood a few years ago with a three-bedroom fixer-upper. However, four kids later, the walls are closing in, and they haven’t started on the renovation.

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Air date: Sundays at 11:30 p.m. beginning Nov. 10

Rick and Morty is an award-winning half-hour animated comedy series that follows a sociopathic genius scientist who drags his inherently timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe. Rick Sanchez is living with his daughter Beth’s family and constantly bringing her, his son-in-law Jerry, granddaughter Summer and grandson Morty into intergalactic escapades.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, catch up on Rick and Morty with a Season 2 marathon from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Nov. 8 and a Season 3 marathon from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The Crown (Netflix)

Release date: Sunday, Nov. 17

A new royal will wear The Crown for Season 3 of the Netflix series. Actress Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth for the third and fourth seasons of the award-winning series about the British monarch’s long reign. Season 3 takes Elizabeth into the 1960s.

Movies

W Network’s Countdown to Christmas

Available Friday, Nov. 1 to Jan 1, 2020

Corus Entertainment’s W Network has announced the lineup of festive movies that will be featured in Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas. W Network brings viewers the annual tradition, which will feature more than 30 new and beloved holiday-themed titles, including A Christmas Love Story, Merry & Bright, Write Before Christmas and Holiday Date.

Terminator: Dark Fate

Release date: Friday, Nov. 1

After nearly three decades apart, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are reunited on screen as the infamous T-800 and Sarah Connor protagonists. Dark Fate will serve as James Cameron’s official return to the Terminator franchise — his first in more than 28 years — however, this time around, the 65-year-old was enlisted as executive producer. Because of his involvement, Dark Fate will be a direct sequel to the first two Terminator films, The Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgement Day, both of which Cameron directed.

Last Christmas

Release date: Friday, Nov. 8

Kate (Emilia Clarke) is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted work as Santa’s elf at a department store. However, she meets Tom (Henry Golding) there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.

Charlie’s Angels

Release date: Friday, Nov. 15

Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, who are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend after his security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. The movie also stars Patrick Stewart, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin, Djimon Hounsou and Elizabeth Banks.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Release date: Friday, Nov. 22

2:14 Tom Hanks stars as Mister Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ Tom Hanks stars as Mister Rogers in ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys). Marielle Heller directed A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which also stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

Frozen 2

Release date: Friday, Nov. 22

Together with Anna (Kristin Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad) and Sven, Elsa (Idina Menzel) will set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey far beyond the gates of Arendelle to use her magical powers. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world, but in Frozen 2, she must hope they are enough. Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2‘s cast includes two new additions: Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld, Thirteen).

Music Releases

Dave East, Survival

Release date: Friday, Nov. 8

Céline Dion, Courage

Release date: Friday, Nov. 15

Tory Lanez, Chixtape 5

Release date: Tuesday, Nov. 19

Coldplay, Everyday Life

Release date: Friday, Nov. 22

Concerts

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s An Evening with Fleetwood Mac tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1.

Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony’s Opus tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 8.

Logic

Logic’s The Confessions of a Dangerous Mind tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Cher and Nile Rodgers

Cher’s Here We Go Again tour will be at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 29.

Books

The Jackass Whisperer by Scott and Alison Stratten

Available Nov. 4

Smith Publicity Smith Publicity

The Jackass Whisperer is a guide to dealing with the worst people on earth. These people are those who make our lives needlessly harder. They drive too slowly in the fast lane and too quickly in the slow lane, reply all, heat up fish in the microwave at work and share way too much information about their cleanse on Facebook. They live in our homes, work in our offices and shop at our stores. After a lifetime of research, Scott and Alison Stratten offer the definitive guide to surviving the jackassery in your life.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Available Nov. 5

Blown sideways, up, down, left + right by the news that THIS HERE south london girl who only actually passed 4 GCSEs has been shortlisted for @Waterstones Book of the Year 2019 👑 pic.twitter.com/9k4unNBgnQ — Candice Carty-Williams (@CandiceC_W) October 30, 2019

Queenie Jenkins is a 25-year-old Jamaican British woman living in London, straddling two cultures and slotting neatly into neither. She works at a national newspaper, where she’s constantly forced to compare herself to her white, middle-class peers. After a messy breakup from her long-term white boyfriend, Queenie seeks comfort in all the wrong places … including several hazardous men who do a good job of occupying brain space and a bad job of affirming self-worth.

—

