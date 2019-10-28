Driver suffers electrical burns after crash near Guelph: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a 20-year-old man is recovering from electrical burns following a crash near Guelph on Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Wellington Road 29 near Guelph Lake at around 11 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle collision.
Police said it appears the driver lost control and struck a hydro pole, causing electrical lines to fall across the road.
The driver received electric burns when he got out of the car, police said. The Orangeville man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
