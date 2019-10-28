Menu

Crime

Walker stolen from Guelph church as victim attends Sunday service: police

By Matt Carty CJOY
Posted October 28, 2019 11:48 am
Guelph police say an elderly man's mobility walker was stolen from a downtown church during Sunday service.
Guelph police say an elderly man's mobility walker was stolen from a downtown church during Sunday service. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say a 37-year-old woman has been charged after an elderly man’s mobility walker was stolen as he attended Sunday service at a downtown church.

According to a police news release, the man routinely attends Sunday mass with his walker, but when he was leaving the church on Sunday, the walker was gone.

Police were called and a description of the walker was broadcast to other patrol officers.

READ MORE: Guelph General Hospital asks city council for $4.5 million

Within two hours, officers managed to track it down, police said.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. She will appear in court on Nov. 22.

Police said the walker was returned to the man intact and he was able to get home safely.

