‘Hamilton’ a record-breaking hit before box office even opened for Toronto run: Mirvish

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 1:26 pm
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Tickets for the Canadian premiere of smash musical "Hamilton" will go on sale on Oct. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File.
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, and the cast of "Hamilton" perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Tickets for the Canadian premiere of smash musical "Hamilton" will go on sale on Oct. 28. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

TORONTO – A spokesman for Mirvish Productions says “Hamilton” had proven a record-breaking smash before the box office for the musical officially opened this morning.

The Toronto theatre company’s director of sales and marketing says people lined up as early as 4 a.m. for a spot in the lottery as the public sale kicked off Monday.

READ MORE: Scammers already selling fake ‘Hamilton’ tickets in Toronto before real ones go on sale

John Karastamatis says there was unprecedented demand for tickets in three rounds of pre-sales for Mirvish subscribers, casual theatre-goers and American Express customers.

Karastamatis says these early sales amounted to 10 times more interest than Mirvish has seen for any show – “period.”

READ MORE: Award-winning musical ‘Hamilton’ coming to Toronto for 2019-2020 theatre season

He says “Hamilton” fans who haven’t got their tickets yet should continue to check for seats, noting that no show is truly sold out until curtain call.

Karastamatis also warned against buying tickets from online resellers hawking tickets at grossly inflated prices.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
