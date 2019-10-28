Menu

Oromocto First Nation man, 21, dead after ATV crash: New Brunswick RCMP

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 12:43 pm
RCMP say the man died of his injuries at the scene.
New Brunswick RCMP say a 21-year-old man from Oromocto First Nation has died after an ATV crash on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle ATV crash along Broad Road in Oromocto, N.B., at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the vehicle was travelling along the road when the driver lost control and the ATV struck a utility pole.

The man died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to police.

RCMP say the man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Mounties say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

