RCMP announce sudden death of officer in Rothesay, N.B

The commanding officer of the New Brunswick RCMP has announced the sudden death of one of their officers on Friday afternoon.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Larry Tremblay said in a press release on Saturday that he was “deeply saddened to share” the news that an officer had died in Rothesay, N.B.

Tremblay did not elaborate on the cause of death.

“At this time, I am not releasing the name of the police officer, as the member’s family, friends, coworkers and all of us grieve,” he said.

Tremblay says that he is sharing the information on behalf of the force and that his priority at this time is ensuring that the officer’s family and the other employees under command have access to the services and resources they need.

He is asking that the privacy of the officer’s family be respected as they grieve.

“A tragedy such as this raises many questions about the risks of the difficult jobs we do while also facing the same pressures, stresses and challenges as many others,” wrote Tremblay.

The commanding officer of the New Brunswick RMCP thanked the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force, the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department, Ambulance New Brunswick and the Saint John Police Force in the press release.

Tremblay said in his statement that the sudden death occurred in the area of Dolan Road in Rothesay, N.B.

On Friday, the Saint John Police Force asked the public to avoid the area around Dolan Road due to an investigation.

Police have not confirmed that the two incidents are connected.