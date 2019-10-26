Menu

Police investigating after Saint John man found unconscious in the street

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 4:32 pm
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 506-648-333 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 506-648-333 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Saint John police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was found unconscious on Saturday morning.

The Saint John Police Force says the man was found unconscious near Waterloo and Union streets.

He is now in hospital in serious condition, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 506-648-333 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Saint John police officer, nurse recognized for quick thinking, live saving actions
