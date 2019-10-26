Police investigating after Saint John man found unconscious in the street

Send this page to someone via email

Saint John police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was found unconscious on Saturday morning.

The Saint John Police Force says the man was found unconscious near Waterloo and Union streets.

He is now in hospital in serious condition, police say.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call 506-648-333 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

