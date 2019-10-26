Anglophone-West School District warns of social media threats

Send this page to someone via email

Three Fredericton-area high schools sent letters home with students on Friday, warning of threatening messages and videos circulating on social media.

The letters were sent to students at Oromocto High School, Fredericton High School and Leo Hayes High School, stressing that the schools are “committed to the safety and security of all our students.”

A copy of the letter obtained by Global News does not provide details on what prompted the mass communication with parents.

READ MORE: Teen arrested in connection to threats that closed 18 N.B. schools on Halloween

However, the letter says that the schools are aware of messages and videos posted on social media “related to student activities of a threatening nature.”

The letter states the incidents have taken place both on and off school property at some of the high schools in the Anglophone West School District.

Story continues below advertisement

“Please be assured that your child’s safety is our highest priority,” the letter reads.

“Appropriate measures and actions are being taken to maintain a safe and secure school environment for students and staff.” Tweet This

A copy of the letter distributed to students on Oct. 25, in Fredericton, N.B. Provided

David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said that the district has experienced an increase in fighting this past week, with the belief that it’s connected to the threats.

“It’s something that we would always discourage and always react to,” said McTimoney.

“Our administration team is working at trying to ensure that any of the problems that seem to be existing among kids is worked towards to find some kind of resolution.”

Story continues below advertisement

The schools are encouraging parents to talk to their children over the weekend about safe and responsible practices at school.

They also say that parents should ask their children to refrain posting or sharing the videos and messages on social media in order to prevent rumours or worries in the community.

1:57 Town of Riverview calling on RCMP to investigate death threats Town of Riverview calling on RCMP to investigate death threats

The Fredericton Police Force say they are aware of the information that has been circulating on social media.

“We are in contact with the schools and the district administration to ensure the safety of all students,” wrote Alycia Bartlett, a spokesperson for the police, in a statement.

“We take this kind of thing seriously and encourage anyone with knowledge of any criminal activities — and concerns about weapons — to contact police immediately.”