Police watchdog investigating alleged assault involving Halifax RCMP officer

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating an alleged assault involving a Halifax District RCMP officer.

RCMP say police responded to a 911 call reporting a complaint of domestic assault at a home in Beaver Bank, N.S., on Oct. 27 at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Following their preliminary investigation, police allege an off-duty RCMP officer assaulted a woman known to him.

The Mounties said they followed the province’s Police Act and contacted the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) as a result of the incident.

The man was arrested by the RCMP and turned over to SiRT investigators.

SiRT has now identified the man as 51-year-old Const. Darren Michael Simpson.

Simpson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Monday.

SiRT is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia, which includes all allegations of domestic violence.