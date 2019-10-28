Menu

Crime

Halifax trial to begin for 2 special constables in the death of Corey Rogers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 11:29 am
Corey Rogers, 41, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at Halifax Regional Police headquarter's cells on June 16, 2016.
Corey Rogers, 41, was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead at Halifax Regional Police headquarter's cells on June 16, 2016. Inmemoriam.com

Jury selection has ended in the trial of two special constables charged in the death of a 41-year-old man who was being held in a Halifax jail cell.

Corey Rogers was arrested for public drunkeness and was later found unresponsive in the cell on June 16, 2016.

READ MORE: 2 Halifax Regional Police special constables charged with criminal negligence causing death

The two special constables, Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, have been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

On Monday, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge started the process of selecting jurors from a pool of 121 people.

The Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s independent police watchdog, laid the charges in November 2017.

Story continues below advertisement
Mother wants changes after son died in Halifax police custody
Mother wants changes after son died in Halifax police custody

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, criminal negligence is defined as completing or omitting any duty in a way that shows “wanton or reckless disregard” for the lives or safety of other people.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
