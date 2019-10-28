Halifax trial to begin for 2 special constables in the death of Corey Rogers

Send this page to someone via email

Jury selection has ended in the trial of two special constables charged in the death of a 41-year-old man who was being held in a Halifax jail cell.

Corey Rogers was arrested for public drunkeness and was later found unresponsive in the cell on June 16, 2016.

The two special constables, Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner, have been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

On Monday, a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge started the process of selecting jurors from a pool of 121 people.

The Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s independent police watchdog, laid the charges in November 2017.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, criminal negligence is defined as completing or omitting any duty in a way that shows “wanton or reckless disregard” for the lives or safety of other people.