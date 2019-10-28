Menu

Entertainment

Louis C.K. appears to be planning comeback tour

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 12:27 pm
'Louis C.K. — Live From the Comedy Store' (aired on Jan. 27, 2015).
'Louis C.K. — Live From the Comedy Store' (aired on Jan. 27, 2015). FX/courtesy Everett Collection

Despite his admission in November 2017 to masturbating in front of five different women without their consent — and all the subsequent backlash and damage to his career — disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is continuing his efforts to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.

In a rare update offered in the form of an e-mail to subscribers of his mailing list, the 52-year-old notified fans over the weekend that he has added 14 new international stand-up dates to his itinerary leading up to early 2020.

Currently, C.K. has a total of 18 scheduled performances — in not only the U.S., but Israel, Italy and Slovakia, too — with more to come, as suggested in his e-mail.

“I am on tour doing stand up comedy around the country and planet,” he wrote. “Tickets to all of my upcoming shows are available now, and I will be emailing you soon with updates on the cities and dates I’m coming to.”

A bolded note in the email, highlighted in red, provided detailed instructions on how to unsubscribe from C.K.’s mailing list.

The update was paralleled on C.K.’s official website, where he wrote that his upcoming shows “consist of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience.”

“Below are listed some of the places I’m doing these things,” the former Louie star added. “Click on the links to buy tickets so you can be there. Or don’t. I will be adding more dates and will post them here.”

Though there are currently no Canadian dates, C.K. recently concluded a stand-up comedy club circuit tour around North America, which included multi-day residencies in Toronto and Winnipeg.

Louis C.K. attends Tribeca TV Festival’s sneak peek of Better Things at Cinepolis Chelsea on September 22, 2017 in New York City.
Louis C.K. attends Tribeca TV Festival’s sneak peek of Better Things at Cinepolis Chelsea on September 22, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival

The shows, however, enforced some strict rules for the audience, including no phones, and no “recording of any kind, including note taking.” Anyone who violated any of these rules was asked to leave.

In wake of the e-mail update, former fans of the comedian took to social media prompting others to unsubscribe from C.K.’s mailing list.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say on C.K.’s latest comeback effort:

For tour dates, updates, or additional information, you can visit the official Louis C.K. website.

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

