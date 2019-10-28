Louis C.K. appears to be planning comeback tour

Despite his admission in November 2017 to masturbating in front of five different women without their consent — and all the subsequent backlash and damage to his career — disgraced comedian Louis C.K. is continuing his efforts to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.

In a rare update offered in the form of an e-mail to subscribers of his mailing list, the 52-year-old notified fans over the weekend that he has added 14 new international stand-up dates to his itinerary leading up to early 2020.

Currently, C.K. has a total of 18 scheduled performances — in not only the U.S., but Israel, Italy and Slovakia, too — with more to come, as suggested in his e-mail.

“I am on tour doing stand up comedy around the country and planet,” he wrote. “Tickets to all of my upcoming shows are available now, and I will be emailing you soon with updates on the cities and dates I’m coming to.”

Just got an email from Louis CK… #unsubscribe pic.twitter.com/26lrSqHsr7 — Grave Sin (@cultdung) October 28, 2019

A bolded note in the email, highlighted in red, provided detailed instructions on how to unsubscribe from C.K.’s mailing list.

The update was paralleled on C.K.’s official website, where he wrote that his upcoming shows “consist of sharing jokes, stories, observations, lies, non-lies, and being generally ridiculous for the benefit of a laughing audience.”

“Below are listed some of the places I’m doing these things,” the former Louie star added. “Click on the links to buy tickets so you can be there. Or don’t. I will be adding more dates and will post them here.”

Though there are currently no Canadian dates, C.K. recently concluded a stand-up comedy club circuit tour around North America, which included multi-day residencies in Toronto and Winnipeg.

Louis C.K. attends Tribeca TV Festival’s sneak peek of Better Things at Cinepolis Chelsea on September 22, 2017 in New York City. Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca TV Festival

The shows, however, enforced some strict rules for the audience, including no phones, and no “recording of any kind, including note taking.” Anyone who violated any of these rules was asked to leave.

In wake of the e-mail update, former fans of the comedian took to social media prompting others to unsubscribe from C.K.’s mailing list.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say on C.K.’s latest comeback effort:

Turns out I'd forgotten I subscribed to Louis CK's newsletter back in the day, and hes crawled out of his hole to email again. If you've received it, on the unsubscribe link, you can explain exactly why you're unsubscribing if you click 'other reason'. — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) October 28, 2019

forgot I was on Louis CK's mailing list until I got an email for the first time in…two years, goddamn. the bold and red text leading it was very helpful. thank you and never contact me again, you creep pic.twitter.com/ozkJq4Mz2O — Joe Garcia 🇸🇻 (@Wons23) October 28, 2019

Just got an email from Louis CK after two years of radio silence. He wanted to let me know he's going on tour and about to relaunch his website, and that's it. Last time he said he was going away to "listen and think" but I guess the conclusion was just pretend it never happened — Shir Deutch (@ShirDeutch) October 28, 2019

Got that Louis CK email tonite and drove straight here for commentary. pic.twitter.com/BwGdhPPrHV — Jaime Borschuk (@JaimeBorschuk) October 28, 2019

louis ck obviously feels like it’s time for him to return to the spotlight because i just got an email from his mailing list which i had forgotten i’d subscribed to — ben "jay z’s verse on monster" johnston (@cola_liker) October 28, 2019

— With files from Chris Jancelewicz