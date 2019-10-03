Phones, note-taking banned at upcoming Winnipeg Louis C.K. shows

Send this page to someone via email

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. is coming to Winnipeg and he’s got strict rules for those who want to see his show.

C.K.’s six shows at Rumor’s Comedy Club Oct. 7-9 have already sold out.

But those in the former HBO star’s audience are being asked to follow conditions — namely no phones, and no “recording of any kind, including note taking.”

Anyone caught breaking the rules will be kicked out of the show, according to the conditions spelled out on Rumor’s website.

“This event will be a phone-free experience,” reads the statement on the website.

“Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space.” Tweet This

The club says all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondre cases that audience members can keep with them. But they will only be able to use their phones at designated areas in the venue.

The club’s website describes the show as “XXX. Adults only.”

C.K. has faced a rocky return to the spotlight since admitting two years ago to sexual misconduct involving several female colleagues, including claims he exposed himself and masturbated in front of them without their consent.

The allegations had swift impact on the comedy giant – he lost a production deal at FX; his dark comedy, “I Love You, Daddy,” was pulled from distribution; and Netflix dropped a planned C.K. stand-up special.

The comic eventually returned to the club circuit, but came under fire again last year when audio posted online, purportedly from a December 2018 show, appeared to capture him mocking student activists who survived the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

While it’s not uncommon for artists to ban recording devices and cell phones, it is unusual for “note-taking” to also be banned.

The comedian is currently performing in Toronto, where similar restrictions have been imposed on audiences.

Tickets for the Winnipeg shows were selling for $39.

–With files from The Canadian Press

