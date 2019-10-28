Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed at Westdale home in ‘targeted’ attack: Hamilton police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 11:31 am
Updated October 28, 2019 11:36 am
Hamilton police are investigating an assault connected to a disturbance at a Bowman Street residence on the weekend.
Hamilton police are investigating an assault connected to a disturbance at a Bowman Street residence on the weekend. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating a stabbing after a couple were attacked at home in Westdale on Sunday night.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man and woman were injured in an assault after opening the door to three assailants at a Bowman Street residence just before midnight.

An Etobicoke man suffered a stab wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a woman from Hamilton was sprayed with an unknown aerosol irritant. She was treated on scene.

READ MORE: Man accused in billiards club murder has fled Canada, Hamilton police say

All three suspects – wearing masks and dark clothing – fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted and connected to a disturbance that took place at the same residence the night before.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to police at 905-546-3818, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Story continues below advertisement
3 teens from St. Michael’s College School plead guilty in relation to sexual assault scandal
3 teens from St. Michael’s College School plead guilty in relation to sexual assault scandal

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonHamilton Policebowman street assaultbowman street stabbingetobicoke stabbing victimwestdale assaultwestdale stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.