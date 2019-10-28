Man stabbed at Westdale home in ‘targeted’ attack: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a stabbing after a couple were attacked at home in Westdale on Sunday night.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man and woman were injured in an assault after opening the door to three assailants at a Bowman Street residence just before midnight.

An Etobicoke man suffered a stab wound and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a woman from Hamilton was sprayed with an unknown aerosol irritant. She was treated on scene.

All three suspects – wearing masks and dark clothing – fled the scene shortly after the incident.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted and connected to a disturbance that took place at the same residence the night before.

Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to police at 905-546-3818, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

