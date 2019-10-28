Menu

World

Rescue mission to save toddler trapped in well in India enters 4th day: reports

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 10:59 am
Indian authorities race against time to save 2-year-old from borewell
WATCH: Indian authorities race against time to save two-year-old from borewell

Authorities are scrambling to rescue a toddler who fell into a well in southern India on Friday.

According to a BBC report, Sujith Wilson, 2, fell down the unused borewell in the village of Nadukattupatti in the southern state of Tamil Nadu sometime Friday afternoon and was initially stuck about 10 metres down.

However, he has slipped much farther down and is now stuck approximately 180 metres deep.

READ MORE: Body of 2-year-old boy found after he fell into a well in southern Spain

Local district fire officer Puru Gandhi told CNN that a camera has been lowered into the well to monitor the boy.

According to Gandhi, Wilson is alive and breathing.

Spanish rescuers find body of toddler who fell down well nearly two weeks ago
Spanish rescuers find body of toddler who fell down well nearly two weeks ago

J. Radhakrishnan, the state’s commissioner for disaster management and mitigation, told CNN that rescuers have been pumping oxygen to the toddler and that they hope the operation will be completed in eight to 10 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

He said crews were able to dig 45 feet down before they hit rock, stalling the rescue mission.

“We are not able to predict the nature (of the ground),” Radhakrishnan told CNN. “It is full of rock.”

In a tweet on Monday, Edappadi K Palaniswami, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, said that “heavy duty drilling machines and equipments (sic.) have been deployed,” and that experts are on-site to offer guidance.

Story continues below advertisement

“Further assistance would be sought depending on the status of rescue effort,” he wrote.

In a tweet posted Monday morning, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his prayers were with Wilson.

“Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,” he wrote.

Earlier this year, a two-year-old boy died after he fell 100 metres into a deep, narrow well in southern Spain.

In June, a toddler died after falling into a well in India’s Punjab state.

