January 25, 2019 9:41 pm

Body of 2-year-old boy found after he fell into a well in southern Spain

By Miguel Pereira, Ingrid Melander, Joan Faus Reuters

Spanish police said on Friday that mountain terrain was complicating their efforts to rescue a two-year-old boy who fell into a well 12 days ago.

Spanish rescuers on Saturday found the dead body of a two-year-old boy who had fallen into a deep narrow well in southern Spain on Jan. 13, a Spanish official said.

Miners had been drilling day and night to reach the boy, Julen, into the borehole — 100 meters (300 feet) deep and just 25 cm (10 inches) wide — which was blocked with soil.

“At 1:25 a.m. (0025 GMT), the rescue teams reached the area of the well where they were looking for Julen and they found the lifeless body of the little one,” said a government spokesperson in Malaga.

There had been no signs of life since the boy had fallen into the borehole as his family was walking through a private estate in Totalan in southern Spain. Rescuers found the well was blocked with soil, raising fears the well had collapsed on top the child.

