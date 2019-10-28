Menu

Crime

Service backlog Monday as Winnipeg police deal with violent weekend

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 8:43 am
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Winnipeg police say citizens may have a bit of a wait for officers to arrive for property and other non-emergency crime Monday.

A shotgun fired into a home Sunday and three homicides Saturday night mean police are dealing with a backlog due to the strain on their resources, said police Monday morning.

“We will continue to triage all calls for service and prioritize personal and public safety over property concerns and incidents where there is no immediate threat,” said Const. Jay Murray.

Winnipeg police investigating three homicides overnight

“We ask those waiting for a police response during this time to please be patient.”

Four people were hurt in a shooting on Flora Avenue Sunday, including an infant. All four are expected to survive.

Three deaths on the weekend, including a 14-year-old girl at a Halloween party Saturday night and two men early Sunday morning, are considered homicides and police are still investigating.

