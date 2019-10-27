Menu

Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, October 27, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2019 10:11 pm

SASKATOON – Brayden Tracey scored a hat trick in regulation, then set up Ryder Korczak’s goal 28 seconds into overtime as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Bryden Kiesman also scored for the Warriors (6-6-1), who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Chase Wouters and Riley McKay had a pair of goals apiece for the Blades (8-6-2).

Bailey Brkin kicked out 26 shots for Moose Jaw as Nolan Maier allowed five goals on 15 shots for Saskatoon.

The Warriors went 2 for 4 on the power play while the Blades finished 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

HITMEN 5 PATS 4 (OT)

Story continues below advertisement

REGINA — Carson Focht scored the winner while Mark Kastelic struck twice in regulation as Calgary slipped past the Pats for its fourth win in a row.

Jonas Peterek and Luke Prokop also found the back of the net as Jack McNaughton turned aside 23 shots for the Hitmen (8-2-1).

Austin Pratt, Robbie Holmes, Logan Nijhoff and Nikita Sedov supplied the goals for Regina (2-10-1). Max Paddock made 43 saves in defeat.

COUGARS 3 GIANTS 2 (OT)

LANGLEY, B.C. — Ryan Schoettler potted the winner at 4:29 of overtime as Prince George beat Vancouver to halt a four-game slide.

Tyler Brennan turned away 37 shots while Reid Perepeluk and Ilijah Colina also scored for the Cougars (4-9-1).

Tristen Nielsen and Jackson Shepard had goals for the Giants (7-8-1). Trent Miner stopped 30 shots in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
