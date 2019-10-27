Fisherman in critical condition after getting swept down Capilano River

Send this page to someone via email

A fisherman is in critical condition in hospital after falling into the Capilano River and getting swept downstream Sunday afternoon.

North Vancouver RCMP Staff Sgt. Susan Sanford said four friends were fishing on the river when two of them fell into the water around 12:45 p.m.

One managed to make it back to shore but the other was swept away and went under the water, RCMP confirmed.

District of North Vancouver Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Kennedy said fire crews were also called to the scene and led the rescue along with West Vancouver Fire.

“We had a lot of witnesses tell us they saw the person go down river, so we quickly deployed some people down both sides of the river,” Kennedy said.

Fire crews also deployed a boat onto the river. Shortly after the search began, crews managed to recover the fisherman near the Capilano Fish Hatchery and bring him to shore.

North Shore Rescue were kept on standby, but were not deployed.

BC Emergency Heath Services said paramedics performed life-saving measures on the man, who was then taken to hospital in critical condition.

The other fisherman was taken to local hospital in stable condition.

RCMP could not provide further information about the man who was in critical condition, or whether he’s expected to survive.

