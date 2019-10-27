Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Saturday, October 26, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2019 3:50 am
Updated October 27, 2019 3:51 am

EDMONTON – Dylan Guenther scored a hat trick as the Edmonton Oil Kings downed the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Conner McDonald, Josh Williams and Riley Sawchuk also scored for the Oil Kings (10-1-3), who are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games.

Henrik Rybinski and Matthew Wedman found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds (4-5-3).

Sebastian Cossa kicked out 28 shots for Edmonton. Blake Lyda turned away 35-of-40 shots for Seattle.

TIGERS 3 HURRICANES 2 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The Medicine Hat Tigers beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 in a shoot out.

James Hamblin and Elijah Brown scored for the Tigers (9-4-1) while Oliver Okuliar and Dylan Cozens answered for the Hurricanes (9-4-2).

Story continues below advertisement

Hamblin scored in the shootout for Medicine Hat.

RAIDERS 4 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Aliaksei Protas scored twice as the Prince Albert Raiders downed the Spokane Chiefs 4-1.

Landon Kosior and Ilya Usau also scored for the Raiders (9-2-3) while Bear Hughes got the Chiefs (6-6-1) lone marker.

WHEAT KINGS 5 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — The Brandon Wheat Kings (6-9-0) bounced the Swift Current Broncos (3-7-3) 5-1.

ROYALS 2 BLAZERS 1

VICTORIA — The Victoria Royals edged the Kamloops Blazers 2-1.

Will Warm and Tarun Fizer scored for the Royals (5-5-1), while Zane Franklin scored for the Blazers (9-5-0).

AMERICANS 5 COUGARS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City Americans defeated the Prince George Cougars 5-2.

Sasha Mutala, Paycen Bjorklund, Samuel Huo, Nick Bowman and Marc Lajoie scored for the Americans (7-5-1) while Rhett Rhinehart and Filip Koffer replied for the Cougars (3-9-1).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsVictoria RoyalsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.