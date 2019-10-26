Menu

‘You are an angel’: Craig Street Cats shocked by $15K anonymous donation

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 4:58 pm
The organization still has an outstanding vet debt of about $12,000 and they are in need of cat supplies and food donations.
Craig Street Cats is purring over a surprise donation of $15,000.

The cat shelter got the call from their vet office that someone wanted to anonymously donate the funds to cover some of the organization’s vet debt.

“It was just sort of jaw-dropping,” said the shelter’s executive director, Lynne Scott.

“I thought perhaps there was a mistake — too many zeros.”

READ MORE: Craig Street Cats stopping adoptions, seeking donations after 5 cats die from virus

Scott said she would like to thank the person who made the significant contribution.

“You are an angel. I just would like this donor to know that this type of thing makes a difference for hundreds of cats,” Scott said.

“We are so appreciative. There is no way to put into words how appreciative we are of this gesture.”

Story continues below advertisement
Craig Street Cats marks milestone in Winnipeg
“We are so grateful for the support in the community,” Scott said.

“I know it sometimes seems all we ever do is ask, ask, ask, but without the support of our community, programs like this couldn’t exist.”

The shelter currently has about 200 cats up for adoption.

