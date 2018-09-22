Craig Street Cats stopping adoptions, seeking donations after 5 cats die from virus

Craig Street Cats is going to be closed for the next two to three weeks for intakes and adoptions after five of their cats died after contracting a virus.

The cat shelter posted on their Facebook page that two kittens and three adult cats were diagnosed with panleukopenia distemper feline parvovirus. They all died.

According to the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association, the virus can cause cats to vomit and have diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and sometimes death.

For the next two to three weeks people cannot adopt a cat from the adoption centre.

“It’s very scary. We work hard all the time to try to keep the virus out of here but it lives in the environment for years,” Lynne Scott from Craig Street Cats said.

The shelter is reviewing the vaccination history of every cat on site, getting rid of some cat beds and scratching posts and cleaning every surface.

The cat shelter says their vet bills have already passed $5,000 and expect it could go as high as $30,000.

Aside from money, they’re asking for donations of disposable gloves, aprons, shoe covers, paper towels, garbage bags, bleach and cat food.