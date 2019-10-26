Two Sergeants Brewery closes down in Edmonton, says bureaucratic delays to blame

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton brewery has permanently closed its doors, after it says zoning and red tape issues from the city made it “financially impossible” to continue operating.

Two Sergeants Brewery made the announcement on social media Friday.

The company had previously made a public announcement in mid-September that it had closed its storefront, but at the time it said it would be working through a restructuring plan for the business.

The brewery first opened in Fort Saskatchewan in 2015, and then made the move to Edmonton’s Brewery District in 2018.

That move to Edmonton was also plagued with problems, after the new location was found to be just 17 feet north of the city’s Brewery District — which had been rezoned by the city to allow for breweries, wineries and distilleries to easily operate there.

But because Two Sergeants was located outside of that zone, it had to apply for a rezoning and two separate business and liquor licenses.

“The rezoning process — which we’ll have to follow so we can combine our business to one single operation — is a six-month process and upwards of $10,000,” Two Sergeants owner Kevin Moore told Global News in 2018, when the brewery was going through the rezoning process.

It opened its doors at that location in November 2018.

Global News has reached out to Moore for a comment on this week’s closure announcement.

