Crime

New Brunswick RCMP seeking tips after shots fired in Saint-Philippe

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 12:05 pm
Police say officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a resident on de l'Eglise Road in Saint-Philippe, N.B., just before 2:40 p.m.
Police say officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a resident on de l'Eglise Road in Saint-Philippe, N.B., just before 2:40 p.m. Callum Smith/Global News

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance after shots were fired at a home in Saint-Philippe, N.B., on Friday.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a residence on de l’Eglise Road just before 2:40 p.m.

Five people were in the home at the time but no one was injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 1-888-506-7267 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

The shooting took place only days after a 17-year-old boy from Moncton was charged in connection with a similar incident. Police say shots were fired at a home in nearby Riverview, N.B,. on Wednesday.

RCMP investigating drive-by shooting at home in Riverview, N.B.
RCMP investigating drive-by shooting at home in Riverview, N.B.

Police say four people were in that home when it was shot at, but no one was injured.

