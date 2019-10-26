Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP arrest youth for mischief after fire in Aylesford

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 26, 2019 12:12 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a youth for mischief in a suspected arson in Aylesford, N.S., on Friday.

The Mounties say that at approximately noon, officers with Kings District RCMP, along with a number of King County volunteer fire departments, responded to reports of a barn fire northeast of Aylesford, N.S.

READ MORE: Police search for suspect after robbery at Dartmouth Credit Union

When they arrived they found a quonset hut used to store hay fully engulfed in flames.

After a short investigation, a male youth was arrested on a charge of mischief over $5,000.

New RCMP Chief Superintendent Janis Gray
New RCMP Chief Superintendent Janis Gray

The Mounties say charges are pending and are encouraging members of the public who may have information about the fire to contact them at 902 -765-3317 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaFireNova Scotia RCMPNova Scotia CrimeKings District RCMPAylesford
