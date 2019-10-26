Nova Scotia RCMP arrest youth for mischief after fire in Aylesford

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a youth for mischief in a suspected arson in Aylesford, N.S., on Friday.

The Mounties say that at approximately noon, officers with Kings District RCMP, along with a number of King County volunteer fire departments, responded to reports of a barn fire northeast of Aylesford, N.S.

When they arrived they found a quonset hut used to store hay fully engulfed in flames.

After a short investigation, a male youth was arrested on a charge of mischief over $5,000.

The Mounties say charges are pending and are encouraging members of the public who may have information about the fire to contact them at 902 -765-3317 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

