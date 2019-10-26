OHL Roundup: Friday, October 25, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer completed the comeback with a goal in the final minute of regulation as the Ottawa 67’s beat the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Hoefenmayer, who also had a pair of assists, broke a 3-3 deadlock at 19:11 of the third period with Ottawa’s fourth straight goal after falling behind early.

Jack Quinn, Cameron Tolnai and Austen Keating also scored for the 67’s (8-4-0).

Declan McDonnell, Reid Valade and Riley Damiani built up a 3-0 lead for the Rangers (5-3-4) by the 3:35 mark of the second.

Cedrick Andree turned away 16 shots for Ottawa as Jacob Ingham made 28 saves for Kitchener.

FIREBIRDS 5 WOLVES 2

FLINT, Mich. — Anthony Popovich kicked out 47 shots as the Firebirds toppled Sudbury.

Jack Phibbs, Ethan Keppen, Jack Wismer, Jake Durham and Ty Dellandrea supplied the Firebirds (8-3-0) offence.

Blake Murray and Owen Robinson replied for the Wolves (8-6-0). Mitchell Weeks turned away 21 shots in defeat.

—

STING 7 FRONTENACS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jamieson Rees had three goals and an assist and Anthony Tabak added two goals and two helpers as Sarnia downed the Frontenacs for its fifth win in a row.

Sean Josling and Ryan McGregor also scored while Benjamin Gaudreau turned aside 40 shots for the Sting (5-7-0).

Lucas Rowe had a pair of goals as Zayde Wisdom and Jordan Frasca had the other Frontenacs (1-9-3) markers. Brendan Bonello made 31 saves in defeat.

—

GENERALS 4 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Brett Neumann scored twice and Andrew MacLean kicked out 29 shots as Oshawa slipped past the Steelheads.

Brett Harrison and Oliver Suni also found the back of the net for the Generals (10-2-0).

Thomas Harley, Duncan Penman and Nick Isaacson replied for Mississauga (4-7-0). Kai Edmonds made 20 saves in defeat.

—

ICEDOGS 5 BULLDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Akil Thomas had two goals and an assist, and Tucker Tynan made 34 saves as Niagara downed Hamilton.

Ethan Sims, Ivan Lodnia and Oliver Castleman also scored for the IceDogs (5-5-3).

Ryan Winterton struck twice and Tag Bertuzzi had the other for the Bulldogs (5-7-1), who got 36 saves from Zachary Roy.

—

KNIGHTS 5 SPIRIT 1

LONDON, Ont. — Connor McMichael scored twice and Brett Brochu made 25 saves as the Knights snapped Saginaw’s four-game win streak.

Billy Moskal, Liam Foudy and Josh Nelson also scored for London (5-4-1).

Ethan Cardwell kept the Spirit (8-5-1) from being blanked. Tristan Lennox turned aside 33 shots in defeat.

—

STORM 9 BATTALION 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Cam Hillis had a goal and three helpers and Keegan Stevenson scored twice as the Storm dealt North Bay its fourth straight loss.

Guelph (5-4-3) also got goals from Cedric Ralph, Eric Uba, Jacob Roach, Andrei Bakanov, Michael Bianconi and Marko Sikic. Nico Daws turned aside 31 shots for the win.

Kyle Jackson, Luke Moncada and Mason Primeau supplied the scoring for the Battalion (3-10-0). Joe Vrbetic made 23 saves in a losing cause.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2019.

