‘I didn’t think a guy could do that’: vigil held for 2 Montreal children draws dozens of people

An outpouring of support arrived in front of a house on Curatteau Street in Tétreaultville Friday to honour the lives of two young children allegedly killed by their father.

The mother of the children discovered the gruesome site on Tuesday night. Montreal police officers declared the three dead when they arrived at the scene.

On Friday evening, a vigil was held for the late five-year-old Elise and seven-year-old Hugo Pomares, who were allegedly killed by their father, Jonathan Pomares, 40, before taking his own life.

On Tuesday morning, only a handful of stuffed animals were laid on the steps of the home, but days later dozens could be seen covering the entrance.

Multiple letters of well-wishes and condolences to the family were also left on the steps as crowds of people stood together in unison — lit by the flame of their candles as they mourned to the sound of their cries.

Parents came with their children after school and work to leave gifts by the house, and give their sympathies to the lives lost.

Alexandra Rousseau, a neighbour who lives nearby, said she has come to the house every day since the tragic incident.

“(I came) to support the mother because we all know she doesn’t have family here,” said Rousseau. “I was ashamed, I cried (when I found out what happened).”

Montrealers of all ages came to the vigil to pay their respects and mourn the loss.

“I was in shock, I didn’t think a guy could do that,” said young Esteban Brunello. “It scared me a little bit.”

Quebec’s Health Minister Danielle McCann confirmed Thursday that services were being provided to Pomares before his death. Also confirming that there was a call in place for Quebec’s youth services.

The children’s bodies bore signs of violence, according to police. Autopsies have since been ordered into their deaths.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the Quebec suicide prevention line at 1-866-277-3553.

— With files from Global’s Gloria Henriquez and Kalina Laframboise