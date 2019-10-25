In photos: Firefighters battle wildfires in California

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands were evacuated from their homes as wildfires burn simultaneously in Northern California’s wine country and the Los Angeles County area.

Here’s a look at the fires and how they have affected the two areas.

The Kincade fire

Since Wednesday, the Kincade fire has consumed 21,900 acres of land within Sonoma County wine country, according to California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The authority’s website says an estimated 1,095 acres of the fire, which is located near the community of Geyersville, has been contained.

Forty-nine structures — which include homes and businesses — have been destroyed, and around 2,000 people have been evacuated. The Sonoma County sheriff said there were no reports of deaths and no one in the area has been reported missing.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: California utility firm admits electrical equipment may have sparked wildfire

Authorities described the blaze as a “wind-driven grass and brush fire.”

Pacific Gas & Electric, the utility company, said that a live, 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville had malfunctioned minutes before the fire erupted Wednesday night, and a broken “jumper” wire was found on a transmission tower.

CEO Bill Johnson said it was too soon to say whether the faulty equipment sparked the fire. He said the tower had been inspected four times in the past two years and appeared to have been in excellent condition.

The power authority said 99 per cent of customers who had their electricity shut off due to the threat the equipment could start wildfires have had service restored.

But it said up to 851,000 customers in many counties could lose power on Saturday.

Fire burns ground cover in a vineyard as the Kincade Fire burned through the area near Geyserville, Calif., on Oct. 24, 2019. EPA/PETER DASILVA

Cal Fire and inmate crews walk the fire line while fighting a wildfire in Sonoma County near Geyserville on Thursday, Oct 24, 2019. (Daniel Kim/The Sacramento Bee via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a wildfire burning in Sonoma County, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Satellite image ©2019 Maxar Technologies via AP)

The Tick Fire

1:38 Large parts of California under fire alert as new wildfire rages near Los Angeles Large parts of California under fire alert as new wildfire rages near Los Angeles

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, six homes were damaged and two destroyed due to the Tick Fire in Santa Clarita, located north of Los Angeles.

Some 4,300 acres have been burned since it started on Thursday afternoon, according to California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As of 8 p.m. ET Friday, five per cent of the fire has been contained, authorities said at a media briefing.

Fire Weather Watch issued for much of LA and Ventura counties Sunday afternoon through Monday as next round of #SantaAnaWinds and low humidities move into the region. #LAWeather #cawx #TickFire pic.twitter.com/I1IyJUK0Mq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 25, 2019

That fire is also being propelled by strong winds. Though the gusts backed off on Friday, forecasters at the U.S. National Weather Service warned they would be back on Sunday and Monday.

Roughly 50,000 people were evacuated, though authorities said on Friday evening that some would be able to return to their homes due to progress made on battling the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

3:24 Officials say progress made on Tick Fire to allow for repopulation of some areas Officials say progress made on Tick Fire to allow for repopulation of some areas

A member of the news media watches flames from a wildfire along Sierra Highway Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A member of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Dept. walks on top of a ridge as a wildfire approaches the backyard of a home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A wildfire approaches a residential subdivision Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A trailer burns, as a wind-driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 25, 2019. REUTERS/Gene Blevins REUTERS/Gene Blevins

An aerial view of California wildfire is pictured in Los Angeles county, California, U.S., in this screen grab taken October 24, 2019 and obtained by Reuters October 25, 2019.

An aerial view of California wildfire is pictured in Los Angeles county, California, U.S., in this screen grab taken October 24, 2019 and obtained by Reuters October 25, 2019.

A firefighter tries to put out a residence fire caused by a wildfire from atop a fire truck Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose

Firefighters try to put out a residence fire caused by a wildfire Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Calib Willis of the Los Angeles County Fire Department hoses down a smouldering residence destroyed by a wildfire Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

— With files from the Associated Press