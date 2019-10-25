Menu

Crime

52-year-old man charged following armed robbery at Innisfil business: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 25, 2019 5:34 pm
Once they arrived on scene, police say they learned that an employee was confronted by a suspect with a knife who was hiding in the back room after the business closed for the evening.
Once they arrived on scene, police say they learned that an employee was confronted by a suspect with a knife who was hiding in the back room after the business closed for the evening. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 52-year-old man has been charged following an armed robbery at an Innisfil business Thursday evening, South Simcoe police say.

At about 8:30 p.m., officers say they responded to the Innisfil Beach Road and 25th Sideroad area in the Alcona neighbourhood.

Once they arrived on scene, police say they learned that an employee was confronted by a suspect with a knife who was hiding in the back room after the business closed for the evening.

According to officers, the suspect fled the building empty-handed after assaulting the employee, who didn’t experience any physical injuries.

About half an hour later, with the help of Barrie police dogs, the suspect was arrested at a nearby address and his knife was recovered, officers say.

The Innisfil man was subsequently charged with breaking and entering, robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was held for a bail hearing.

