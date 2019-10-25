18-year-old charged after teens injured in Caledon rollover: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old from Orangeville, Ont., has been charged after several teen passengers were injured in a collision in Caledon nearly two weeks ago, OPP say.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Kennedy Road, south of Highway 9 on Oct. 14 at 9:25 p.m.

According to police, the car flipped several times and went off the road.

Police handout Police handout

An 18-year-old driver and four teen passengers, ages 14 to 16, were assessed by paramedics and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the investigation, Javone Foote was charged with four counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, failure to comply with a recognizance and having improper tires.

The accused driver was arrested and held for a bail hearing at the Orangeville Court of Justice.

1:27 Simulated crash teaches Edmonton teens about dangers of the road Simulated crash teaches Edmonton teens about dangers of the road